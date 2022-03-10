DeGate (DG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.95 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. DeGate has a total market cap of $15.61 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeGate Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,251,977 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

