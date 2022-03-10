Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.63 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

DH stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.67. 22,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,455. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.55.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $656,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,951.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

