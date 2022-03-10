Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Trading Up 11.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 23,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 631,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Specifically, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.66.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $4,295,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

