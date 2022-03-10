Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Trading Up 11.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 23,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 631,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Specifically, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,401,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after acquiring an additional 756,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 51,311 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

