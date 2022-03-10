DeFiChain (DFI) Price Tops $3.46 on Top Exchanges

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $3.46 or 0.00008854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $3.03 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

