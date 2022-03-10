Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.36

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 218786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73.

Defense Metals Company Profile (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

