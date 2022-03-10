Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after acquiring an additional 195,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

DE stock opened at $368.86 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $405.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.68. The firm has a market cap of $113.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

