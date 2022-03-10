DeDora Capital Inc. Takes $1.44 Million Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Atkore comprises 0.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atkore by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after buying an additional 290,871 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,686. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $63,315.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

