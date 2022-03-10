DeDora Capital Inc. Invests $244,000 in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on COLB shares. StockNews.com raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.41. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

