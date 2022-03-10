DeDora Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.73. 291,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,166,813. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.