David J Yvars Group Takes $41,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on FE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $43.99. 110,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,264,094. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

