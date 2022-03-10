David J Yvars Group Sells 5,030 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

David J Yvars Group cut its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,799,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 259,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 169,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,863,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,018,000 after purchasing an additional 155,968 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,636,000 after acquiring an additional 56,369 shares during the last quarter.

GDV traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $23.67. 144,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,856. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $27.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

