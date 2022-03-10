David J Yvars Group Purchases Shares of 65,000 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 91,839 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $441,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.43. The stock had a trading volume of 40,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,046,443. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.46. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.