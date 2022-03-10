David J Yvars Group Invests $233,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 639,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,120,000 after acquiring an additional 439,185 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,957,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,820. The stock has a market cap of $250.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.16.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.84%.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,230 shares of company stock worth $112,450,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

