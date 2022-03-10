David J Yvars Group Has $680,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,576,000 after acquiring an additional 214,016 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 4,006,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,686,000 after buying an additional 91,837 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,391,000 after buying an additional 3,011,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,846,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $101.48. The stock had a trading volume of 419,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,709. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $95.25 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.94.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

