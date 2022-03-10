David J Yvars Group Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

David J Yvars Group lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.96 and a 200 day moving average of $271.82. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

