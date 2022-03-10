David J Yvars Group Acquires 336,646 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6,169.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,646 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock worth $121,339,113. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $4.99 on Wednesday, hitting $82.79. 65,418,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,483,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $350.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.78.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

