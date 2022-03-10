DAOventures (DVD) Market Capitalization Reaches $309,920.80

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $309,920.80 and approximately $974.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009670 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010898 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008176 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

