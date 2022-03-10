Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danone from €51.00 ($55.43) to €56.00 ($60.87) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

