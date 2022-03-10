Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.21

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 1342044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DANOY shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($55.43) to €56.00 ($60.87) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Danone alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.