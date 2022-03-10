Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 430,216 shares.The stock last traded at $95.78 and had previously closed at $92.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 152.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 5.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Danaos by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Danaos by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

