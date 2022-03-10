Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $333.40.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after acquiring an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $263.96. 26,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,604. Danaher has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $188.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

