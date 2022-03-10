DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FOUR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $126,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

