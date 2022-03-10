Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 28,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 287,353 shares.The stock last traded at $11.95 and had previously closed at $11.98.
CYXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.
About Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc
