Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 28,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 287,353 shares.The stock last traded at $11.95 and had previously closed at $11.98.

CYXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $12,506,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 568,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter worth about $10,000,000.

About Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

