Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Down 15.6% in February

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,400 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 634,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYCN opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

