CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Down 72.2% This Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 70.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $1,912.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 72.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.65 or 0.00185318 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000969 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00028031 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022068 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.95 or 0.00342828 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 160,666,516 coins and its circulating supply is 156,666,516 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

