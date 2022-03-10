Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $263.48

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 263.48 ($3.45) and traded as high as GBX 265.84 ($3.48). Curtis Banks Group shares last traded at GBX 261 ($3.42), with a volume of 20,801 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56. The firm has a market cap of £184.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 263.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 259.98.

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

