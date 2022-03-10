Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 53,311 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,311 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Clearside Biomedical worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 378,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 58,818 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 316.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 125,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLSD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

Shares of CLSD opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.96. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.