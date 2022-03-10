Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,117 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,041 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

XLNX stock opened at $194.92 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

