Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 135.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 91,885 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Uranium Energy worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,070 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 828,431 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,884,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,397,000 after acquiring an additional 760,753 shares during the period. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UEC opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 2.06. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

