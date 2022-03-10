Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 39.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBA. CIBC lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $37.34.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.