Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 24,086 VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 950,690 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $1,427,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $1,671,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $1,541,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 19.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 167,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

VZIO stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -46.66.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $676,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,550 shares of company stock worth $2,958,008 in the last 90 days.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

