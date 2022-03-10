CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.580 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.41. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in CubeSmart by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 625,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,625,000 after buying an additional 128,002 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

