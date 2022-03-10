CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) PT Raised to $72.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

CTO stock opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

