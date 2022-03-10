CryptEx (CRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $524.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for about $5.53 or 0.00014107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $470,394.68 and approximately $524.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,219.46 or 0.99977792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00071436 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00021613 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001939 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017187 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

