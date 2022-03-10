CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.90 million-$465.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.76 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $13.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,200,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.63, a P/E/G ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.43 and its 200 day moving average is $225.43. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.50.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,394,643. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $9,658,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,210.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

