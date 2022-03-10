CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 6.7% on Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) fell 6.7% on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $250.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $155.37 and last traded at $156.12. 102,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,067,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.40.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $323.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,238 shares of company stock worth $26,394,643 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,846,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,694,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of -180.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

