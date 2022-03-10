Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

NYSE BAH opened at $83.50 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

