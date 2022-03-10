Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,316 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,584 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 791,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,105 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 206,766 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,352 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 134,595 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,844 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

RCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

