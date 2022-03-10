Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 640 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

CFR stock opened at $138.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.99.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

