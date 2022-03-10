Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,360 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $73.01 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

