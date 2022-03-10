Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AES by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in AES by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AES by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in AES by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 105,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of AES by 6.6% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

AES opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. AES’s payout ratio is -96.92%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

