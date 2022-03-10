Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $937,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $264.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.91 and a 12 month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

