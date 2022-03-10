Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GXO opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.93. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

