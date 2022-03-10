Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.380-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.87 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.57.

CCRN traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $19.51. 35,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,750. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

