Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Crocs have outpaced the industry in the past year. The company boasts a robust surprise trend that continued in fourth-quarter 2021. The top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the seventh straight quarter. Solid consumer demand, as well as broad-based growth across all markets, channels and categories, contributed to the strong quarterly results. Clogs, sandals and Jibbitz remained key growth drivers. The company’s focus on product innovation and marketing, digital capabilities and potential gains from the HEYDUDE buyout bode well. Increased focus on the Crocs mobile app and global social platforms aided digital sales. It issued an upbeat 2022 view. However, elevated air freight, the adverse impacts of factory closures in Vietnam, and the global supply-chain issues remain concerning.”

Get Crocs alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Crocs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.44.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Crocs has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.54.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Beth J. Kaplan purchased 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,570.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,592 over the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,548,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,099,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,958,000 after buying an additional 437,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 4,905.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,236,000 after buying an additional 431,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.