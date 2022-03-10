Critical Survey: CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) versus CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI)

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) and CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get CannaPharmaRX alerts:

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and CV Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -149.46% CV Sciences -78.86% -144.40% -56.74%

0.0% of CV Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.9% of CannaPharmaRX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of CV Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CannaPharmaRX and CV Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A CV Sciences 0 3 0 0 2.00

CV Sciences has a consensus price target of $0.42, suggesting a potential upside of 276.30%. Given CV Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CV Sciences is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and CV Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -$19.89 million ($0.37) -0.04 CV Sciences $24.43 million 0.55 -$22.28 million ($0.15) -0.75

CannaPharmaRX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CV Sciences. CV Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannaPharmaRX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV Sciences has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CannaPharmaRX beats CV Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannaPharmaRX (Get Rating)

CannaPharmaRx, Inc. engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About CV Sciences (Get Rating)

CV Sciences, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. The company was founded by H. J. Cole, Michael J. Mona, Jr. and Michael J. Mona III on December 9, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.