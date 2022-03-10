Critical Survey: Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) vs. EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX)

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Amerigo Resources and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerigo Resources 19.96% 30.29% 15.35% EMX Royalty -229.26% -20.07% -16.63%

8.9% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amerigo Resources and EMX Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerigo Resources $199.60 million 1.26 $39.80 million $0.22 6.59 EMX Royalty $5.37 million 47.28 -$4.48 million ($0.17) -14.18

Amerigo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty. EMX Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerigo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Amerigo Resources and EMX Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

EMX Royalty has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.72%. Given EMX Royalty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than Amerigo Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Amerigo Resources has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amerigo Resources beats EMX Royalty on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

EMX Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

