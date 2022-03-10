Critical Contrast: Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) vs. U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Western Copper & Gold and U.S. Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper & Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Gold has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 127.78%. Given U.S. Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than Western Copper & Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Western Copper & Gold and U.S. Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper & Gold N/A -3.79% -3.71% U.S. Gold N/A -51.51% -49.26%

Volatility and Risk

Western Copper & Gold has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Gold has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.6% of Western Copper & Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of U.S. Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of U.S. Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Copper & Gold and U.S. Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper & Gold N/A N/A $1.52 million ($0.03) -63.33 U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$12.39 million ($1.80) -5.00

Western Copper & Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Western Copper & Gold (Get Rating)

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About U.S. Gold (Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

