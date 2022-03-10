Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$6.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.16% from the stock’s previous close.

CR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.88.

Crew Energy stock opened at C$3.70 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.88 and a 12-month high of C$4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$569.13 million and a P/E ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,700,417.79.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

