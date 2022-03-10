Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$6.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.16% from the stock’s previous close.
CR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.88.
Crew Energy stock opened at C$3.70 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.88 and a 12-month high of C$4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$569.13 million and a P/E ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
About Crew Energy (Get Rating)
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.
Further Reading
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.